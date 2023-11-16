A conversation on artificial intelligence and how it’s impacting our lives

The panel featured Bill Hart-Davidson, associate dean of graduate studies in the College of Arts and Letters at Michigan State University and senior researcher at WIDE, and Anjana Susarla, Omura-Saxena Professor of Responsible AI in Michigan State University’s Broad College of Business.

Conversation Highlights :

(0:33) – What is artificial intelligence?

(3:07) – What’s good about AI and what concerns you?

(6:04) – What is AI’s impact on higher education?

(11:36) – Could AI lead to a “dumber” society?

(14:19) – When is AI a threat and when is it a new job skill people should acquire? What labor disruption is AI causing?

(16:38) – Is this the first time AI is threatening white collar jobs?

(18:34) – Talk about the new guidelines on AI issued recently by the White House.

(23:57) – What are some facts about AI you’d like to reinforce and what are some myths you’d like to dispel?

(26:40) – What has changed in the year since ChatGPT came out? What concerns you moving forward?

