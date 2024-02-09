Hip-hop pioneer shares “circle of wisdom” at MSU lecture series

Lyte also opened doors for many to join what is now being celebrated as ’50 Years of Hip Hop.” She recently received the “I Am Hip Hop” Lifetime Achievement Award from BET and was honored at the VH1 Hip Hop Honors.

Lyte was at MSU on February 8 to participate in the MSU College of Osteopathic Medicine’s Dr. William G. Anderson Lecture Series, Slavery to Freedom: An American Odyssey.

“This year marks the 50th year of hip hop. MC Lyte is one of the baddest women in the game, and she has certainly managed to evolve as a hip hop artist and MC,” says Marita Gilbert, associate dean for diversity and campus inclusion at MSU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine. “She’s a really strong advocate for giving women a voice–not just in music–and for how we can empower girls to walk into their own potential and do things they want and what they’re passionate about as their voices grow, stretch, and evolve.”

Gilbert leads Lyte through this thoughtful conversation.

Conversation Highlights :

(0:50) – Marita, tell us about Lyte and why you wanted her to be a part of the lecture series.

(2:42) – Lyte, why did you choose to participate in the Slavery to Freedom Lecture Series?

(3:50) – Lyte, what messages do you hope to convey during the lecture?

(4:39) – Marita, what are you hoping attendees take from the discussion?

(7:07) – How are you reflecting on 50 years of hip-hop?

(17:41) – You’re now working with a five-year-old?

(18:57) – What words of encouragement do you have for young people?

(24:16) – Talk about your creative process.

(27:07) – You’re the voice of the Grammys…

