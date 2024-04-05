MSU drives conversation, research on the future of work

Michigan State University’s College of Social Science launched the Future of Work initiative to answer this very complex question, starting by hosting the university’s first Future of Work Conference.

Faculty from across MSU colleges and representatives from community organizations came together to collaborate and engage on this subject. Expert-led interactive discussions centered on four topics, including human interaction with artificial intelligence, accessibility changes to technology, new skills in the labor market and government engagement.

Russ White | MSU Today Tara Behrend and Hye Jin Rho in the MSU Audio Studios

Tara Behrend is the initiative’s director and John Richard Butler II Endowed Professor in the School of Human Resources and Labor Relations. Hye Jin Rho is an assistant professor in the school.

Conversation Highlights :

(1:21) – Tara on her background and interest in the future of work and on how the land-grant mission attracted her to MSU. “Technology doesn’t make decisions. People make decisions.”

(3:04) – Hye Jin on her background and research interests. MSU’s interdisciplinary approach attracted her.

(7:19) – Why did you think this topic necessitated a conference?

(9:28) – How do you define “future of work?”

(12:10) – What were conference themes? Who was there? And what are some things that came out of it?

(15:57) – More on Hye Jin’s research. “Technology isn’t inherently good or bad. How is it used? It’s important to consider employee input on how technology is deployed.”

(19:52) – Artificial intelligence will greatly impact the future of work, right? What is automation surprise?

(24:17) – What’s the state and future of remote work? “Many managers don’t know how to manage a remote workforce. What tasks need to get done and how many of them need to happen in person?”

(30:32) – What new questions do you have coming out of the conference? And if you were the czar of the future of work, what initiatives would you try to implement?

(33:30) – The School of Human Resources and Labor Relations is on the cutting edge of many important trends. Everything that’s global is local first.

(35:12) – The conference is just the beginning of MSU’s Future of Work initiative. And what are some key takeaways from this conversation?

(42:10) – Has the power balance tipped a bit more in employees’ direction? Are unions on the rise?

Listen to “MSU Today with Russ White” on the radio and through Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and wherever you get your shows.