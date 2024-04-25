“Complex infrastructure” delivers power and water needs to a “complex institution”

We discuss progress on implementation of this part of the plan with Bill Beekman, MSU’s vice president for strategic initiatives. Bill talks with Laura Young from the Office of Sustainability and Sherri Jett from Infrastructure Planning and Facilities.

Conversation Highlights:

(0:48) – Sherri defines her role at MSU.

Russ White | MSU Today left to right: Jett, Young, and Beekman in the MSU Audio Studios

(1:18) – Laura describes her role at MSU.

(2:19) – How do we define sustainability at MSU?

(9:02) – Talk about “complex infrastructure for a complex institution” and the wide variety of energy sources that power the campus.

(15:35) – What is the Sustainability Tracking Assessment and Rating System, and how are we doing? Spoiler: MSU has been rated gold since 2019. Can we get to platinum?

(20:00) – Tell us about the campus water supply. Do you remember red water alerts on campus?

(25:54) – What’s your advice on how we can all be our best sustainable selves? “Think about your consumption habits.”

(33:03) – How does the demand for power on campus vary from day to day and season to season?

(40:44) – MSU is supporting pollinators and is designated as a Bee Campus USA.

