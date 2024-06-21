Growing research portfolio empowering MSU’s mission of impacting lives

On this edition of MSU Today, we'll be focusing on the discovery, creativity, and innovation for excellence and global impact theme of the plan.

Vice President for Strategic Initiatives Bill Beekman talks with Vice President for Research and Innovation Douglas Gage about progress on implementation of the theme.

Conversation Highlights:

(1:22) – Why is research important to MSU?

(3:00) – What are some examples of MSU research that can and does impact citizens’ lives?

(10:05) – How are we measuring progress on our goal of achieving $1 billion in research expenditures by 2030?

(12:25) – What is the Global Impact Initiative and how has it helped drive our research success?

(16:23) – What is the process from newly minted PhD to funded researcher?

(21:38) – You’re a researcher yourself. How did plant biochemistry become your career passion?

(26:46) – How do you spend your limited free time?

