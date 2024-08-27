Surprise: American voters actually largely agree on many issues

For MSU Today’s 2024 Election Spotlight Series, I’m talking with MSU researchers and experts who can discuss all things elections and politics. Each guest brings a unique perspective on research and work they are doing that relates to the 2024 election.

To kickoff this series, I’m joined by Dante Chinni, director of the American Communities Project (ACP) at Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

Chinni talks about the ACP and its mission, and he describes the ACP’s 2023 survey that found a great deal of agreement on policy issues in the 15 community types they examined. It’s the culture issues that tend to divide us.

Conversation Highlights:



(0:45) – What’s your background?

(1:12) – What attracted you back to MSU?

(2:01) - What are your research interests?

(2:50) - What are all the ways you’re engaged with the election?

(3:25) - Tell us what the American Communities Project is and does?

(5:21) - You conducted surveys last year finding agreement among Americans on issues like abortion and the economy. How did you conduct the survey? Were you surprised by these findings?

(11:17) - There is disagreement among Americans on cultural issues. Why are people divided on these issues in particular? How do we get past it? Are you hopeful?

(12:55) - The ACP categories counties into 15 different categories to better understand how America can be so different. Describe some of them and when it comes to polarization, are we as divided as some think? Are there ways we can bridge this gap?

(17:11) - It’s cool you’re engaging J-school students with ACP. Tell us how MSU student journalists are reporting on the election.

(18:30) – What are your thoughts on the state and future of journalism?

(21:09) - What other trends are you watching for as we approach the election?

Listen to “MSU Today with Russ White” on the radio and through Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and wherever you get your shows.