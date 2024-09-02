MSU medical student completes clinical rotation with Detroit Lions medical staff

The league-wide program aims to increase and diversify the pipeline of students interested in pursuing careers in sports medicine and, over time, help to diversify NFL club medical staffs.

Students from 21 medical schools were matched with NFL clubs across the league for one-month clinical rotations focused on primary care sports medicine and/or orthopedic surgery. The rotations provide students with the opportunity to learn from and work directly with club medical staff as they deliver care to players across the league. Student clinical rotations began as training camps opened for the 2024 NFL season.

Marquisha Myles from MSU’s College of Human Medicine is one of the students who participated in the initiative, and she joins me on MSU Today.

Conversation Highlights:

(1:13) – What’s your background, and why did you choose MSU for medical school?

(2:45) – Did you always know you wanted to go into medicine? And why orthopedics?

(4:26) – Tell us about this cool program in which you participated.

(6:15) – Talk about the burgeoning healthcare footprint in Detroit in which MSU is a major player.

(7:11) – Why is diversity in medicine important to you?

(9:40) – What’s your advice for students considering medical school?

Listen to MSU Today with Russ White on the radio and through Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and wherever you get your shows.