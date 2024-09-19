President Kevin Guskiewicz and Coach Tom Izzo on the future of college athletics and more at MSU

Tom tells Kevin about the value of grind week and the team’s recent trip to Spain. And he tells the president about taking his team “back home” to Northern Michigan University for a game. They talk about the changing world of college athletics and challenges and opportunities on the academic side of the house.

Kevin tells Tom why he was attracted to MSU, and Tom tells Kevin how and when he first came to MSU. They both talk about the importance of balancing academics and athletics at MSU.

Conversation Highlights:

(0:44) – Tom, you’re just coming off grind week. How does it help build the family atmosphere you like for your program?

(2:31) – You recently took your team to Spain. Why did you make the trip, and how did the trip help your team?

(5:35) – You’re taking your team “back home” to Northern Michigan on October 13.

(9:07) – Kevin, what attracted you to MSU?

(12:20) – What do you see as some of MSU’s challenges and opportunities ahead

(14:15) – What are your thoughts on the changing world of college athletics?

(17:35) – How, when and why did you first come to MSU, and what does it mean to you to be a Spartan?

(20:53) – Let’s talk about your good friend Mark Dantonio.

(24:44) – Balancing academics and athletics is important.

