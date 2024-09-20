New Book from MSU scholar examines how political polarization in the U.S. has increased due to diploma divide

This month, the group analyzes the impact of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cut. Then, Matt moves from the co-host microphone to the guest microphone to tell Arnold and Charley about his new book Polarized By Degrees, How the Diploma Divide and the Culture War Transformed American Politics.

Conversation Highlights:

(0:51) – What are your thoughts on the “complete pivot” that is the Federal Reserve lowering interest rates this week?

(4:11) – What does the interest rate cut mean for the average American? – “It depends upon who you are.”

(6:49) – What are the political implications of the interest rate cut?

(8:55) – To what degree is the state of the economy a campaign issue?

(10:21) – What are your thoughts on how the election is playing out with just a few weeks to go? – “It’s very close to 50/50.”

(11:56) – How is the Michigan economy doing, and to what degree is it a factor in Michigan’s election? – “The Michigan economy has been facing headwinds since the 1970s.”

(15:13) – Matt, what is the main takeaway from Polarized by Degrees?

(18:08) – How many times in history have we seen this kind of shift between the two parties?

(22:43) – What factor does race play in American politics today?

(26:58) – What does this all mean for the future?

