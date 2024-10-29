Passionate Spartan Alumnus Leading Evolution of Detroit Auto Show

The DADA represents nearly 300 domestic and import new car and truck dealerships in Southeast Michigan and oversees the Detroit Auto Show, which has had an economic impact of $8 billion over the last 25-plus years.

A career broadcaster and association management professional, Klemet joins the DADA team and will work alongside Rod Alberts, DADA and Detroit Auto Show Executive Director. Alberts will remain in his position, co-directing with Klemet, through the 2025 Detroit Auto Show, Jan. 10-20.

Klemet comes to the DADA from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters, where he was President and CEO since 2021. There, he led advocacy initiatives, continuing education and awards programs on behalf of 285-member commercial TV and radio stations and 30 public TV and radio stations. In this role, he was also responsible for coordinating legislative initiatives in Washington D.C. and Lansing. (DetroitAutoShow.com)

Conversation Highlights:

(0:23) – What’s your background, and why did you choose MSU for college?

(0:57) – How did your MSU experience impact you?

(2:26) – What were you doing as president and CEO of the Michigan Association of Broadcasters (MAB)?

(4:42) – What’s the mission of the Detroit Automobile Dealers Association (DADA)?

(6:41) – How did you go from the MAB to DADA?

(10:18) – What are you doing to evolve the Detroit Auto Show?

(12:32) – What are the challenges and opportunities ahead for your dealers?

(13:54) – What’s your overall advice for today’s students?

Listen to “MSU Today with Russ White” on the radio and through Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and wherever you get yours shows.

