MSU research powers Michigan’s economy and future

A top global public research university, MSU has built a research enterprise that reaches every part of Michigan, driving the state’s economy and contributing to a stronger, healthier present and future.

Jeremy Whiting left to right: MacKeigan, White, Smith, Verboncoeur

On this episode of MSU Today, three Spartan scholars explore the impact of MSU’s research on the state, country and world.

Jeff MacKeigan is senior advisor for the Office of Research and Innovation and professor in the College of Human Medicine. George Smith directs MSU AgBioResearch. John Verboncoeur is senior associate dean for research in the College of Engineering.

Conversation Highlights:

(1:11) – The gentlemen define their roles at MSU.

(2:38) – Why is conducting research important to MSU’s mission?

(4:31) – Give us some examples of cool research happening in your area.

(9:16) – What are some of the societal challenges inspiring cutting-edge research?

(18:32) – What is the Smart Ag Initiative?

(22:10) – FRIB is a major contributor to MSU research.

(24:03) – George has another example of “transformational research” at MSU related to energy.

(29:47) – What is the Engineering and Digital Innovation Center?

(33:45) – Final thoughts on MSU research impact.

