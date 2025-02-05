Colorful painting by MSU artist commemorates inaugural Spartan Bus Tour

She came to MSU in 2006 and is an associate professor of painting and drawing in the Department of Art, Art History, and Graphic Design in MSU’s College of Arts and Letters.

On this episode of MSU Today, she talks about her path to MSU and what inspires and motivates her art. And she describes her piece commemorating the inaugural Spartan Bus Tour.

Conversation Highlights:

(0:33) – Dunn elaborates on her background and what motivates her art.

(1:53) – Were you always drawing as a child? When did you begin to express your heritage through your art?

(3:03) – When does the feeling hit you that you want to and can express your feelings in your way?

(5:40) – Did you feel a creative boost after coming to terms with how you want to express yourself through your art?

(6:37) – How and why do you come to MSU in 2006?

(7:39) – What do you enjoy about teaching?

(8:57) – How have you seen students change over the years?

(10:04) – When you create a piece, are there takeaways you hope people feel when experiencing your art?

(11:32) – How did you become involved in commemorating the Spartan Bus Tour?

(13:33) – How did you grasp the feeling and spirit of the tour?

(15:14) – How would you describe your art, and what would like people to know about Teresa Dunn?

Listen to “MSU Today with Russ White” on the radio and through Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and wherever you get your shows.