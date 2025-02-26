Institute for Ubuntu Thought and Practice at Michigan State University

It is a traditional African philosophy that emphasizes the interdependence of all people and the importance of community.

Core values of Ubuntu are:

Compassion : Expressing compassion for others

: Expressing compassion for others Reciprocity : Treating others as you would want to be treated

: Treating others as you would want to be treated Dignity : Valuing the dignity of all people

: Valuing the dignity of all people Humanity : Showing humanity to others

: Showing humanity to others Mutuality: Working together for the benefit of the community

Upenyu Majee and Halla Jones are working to establish the Institute for Ubuntu Thought and Practice (IUTP) at Michigan State University.

Conversation Highlights:

(0:32) – Upenyu, what’s your background, and what attracted you to MSU?

(1:53) – Halla, what brought you to MSU?

(2:44) – Say more about the Ubuntu Dialogues Project that initially brought you two together.

(4:24) – How did the project evolve into the institute?

(6:02) – What is the mission of the IUTP?

(11:04) – What is the change you would like to see in the world today and how can Ubuntu help us get there?

(13:47) – Why aren’t we there yet? The concept of Ubuntu sounds so good. How and why are our lived experiences important to understand? “We listen to understand.”

(21:12) – How is Ubuntu strategic and deeply necessary?

(23:42) – What would you like us to keep in mind about the IUTP?

(27:33) – How would you like citizens to get involved with IUTP? How do we get others to see themselves in the institute?

