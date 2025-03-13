MSU experts weigh in on Trump tariffs

Conversation Highlights:

(0:47) – Jason, how long have you been at MSU, and what attracted you here?

(1:07) – David, how long have you been at MSU, and what attracted you here?

Russ White | MSU Today David Ortega, left, and Jason Miller

(1:34) – David, describe your research interests.

(2:37) – Jason, what are your research interests?

(3:48) – What are tariffs, and what are they designed to do?

(6:30) – How will tariffs impact the U.S. economy?

(10:30) – What are the impacts for Michigan businesses?

(13:34) – What sectors or industries could be most impacted?

(16:57) – What goods will consumers pay more for?

(20:04) – How are China, Canada, Mexico, and the European Union responding?

(24:17) – What should we keep in mind as this progresses in the next few months?

(25:39) – What are some other supply chain issues you’re watching?

(27:00) – What other issues are you looking at in food economics?

(31:07) – You are two of MSU’s most quoted-in-the media professors. What’s that experience like?

