Sixth annual Izzo Run, Walk and Roll is April 27 on the MSU campus

The mission is to connect alumni and the MSU and Mid-Michigan communities in a positive celebration of Coach Izzo's legacy.

The events include a 5K run/walk, 5K roll, 1/2 K walk/roll, kids' races and a virtual 5K. All events will focus on fitness, fun, family, Spartan spirit and charitable giving.

Proceeds from the 2025 Izzo Run/Walk/Roll will continue to support an endowment for The Izzo Legacy that will ensure charitable giving for years to come.

Lupe Izzo and Marcy Gillespie Kinzer join me on this episode of MSU Today to discuss the history and mission of The Izzo Legacy and the details of the 2025 Izzo Run/Walk/Roll. Lupe is the founder and president of The Izzo Legacy, and Marcy is the Legacy’s executive director.

Conversation Highlights:

(0:40) – Lupe, where does your ethos of community, altruism and giving back come from?

(1:34) – What led you and Tom to create The Izzo Legacy?

(4:52) – What is the mission of The Izzo Legacy?

(5:22) – Marcy, what’s your background, and what motivated you to become executive director of The Izzo Legacy?

(6:59) – What are the details of the Izzo Run Walk and Roll potential participants should know?

