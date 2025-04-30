Shawn Turner on the power of public media, the work WKAR does, and how you can help shape its future

As Congress prepares to vote on the issue of federal funding for public media, the most important voices that will influence the decisions of lawmakers are yours.

Approximately $1.60 is the amount each taxpayer contributes to federal funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. That $1.60 is seed money for a national system of local public television and radio stations.

Shawn Turner joins me now to expound on the value of public media. Americans receive a lot of public services in communities across the country for $1.60.

Conversation Highlights:

(1:08) - Public media provides an essential universal service. Together, public media broadcasters reach up to 99 percent of the American populations, regardless of zip code or income level, including in communities where commercial television can’t succeed. The value extends well beyond radio and television.

(2:42) - Public media is the only free, national media resource that operates with a public service mission, not commercial interest. At WKAR Public Media from Michigan State University, we serve our mission to inform, educate, and inspire through sharing exceptional original content, connecting with community, fostering learning, and much more.

(3:43) - The noncommercial model is particularly important and unique in the children’s media space. PBS stations reach more parents of young children than any other children’s TV networks. 63 percent of parents surveyed named PBS KIDS® the most educational media brand for children, substantially outscoring the second-most highly rated brand, YouTube, at 13 percent.

(5:04) - Public media stations are locally operated and locally controlled, providing unique, local, essential services. They make their own programming decisions reflecting the unique needs of those living within their broadcast area. For WKAR, that local control means the ability to serve audiences across a region that includes a state capital, a Big Ten University, manufacturing facilities and family-owned farms.

(6:24) – WKAR is committed to providing locally focused, balanced content that serves the needs and broad range of viewpoints across this varied community. Michigan hunting and fishing, DIY and travel shows, classical music, performing arts, drama, politics and government. There truly is something for everyone.

(7:28) - The work and impact of any local public media station goes far beyond the broadcast. Stations engage in community events that celebrate local cultures and foster open discussion. Many have educational outreach efforts that connect educators and caregivers with free educational broadcast, streaming and gaming resources available from PBS KIDS.

(9:03) – How can listeners and viewers make their voices heard in support of WKAR and all public media?

