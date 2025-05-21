Meet New MSU Provost Laura Lee McIntyre

As provost, McIntyre will be the chief academic officer for the university, providing leadership for academic programs and research and outreach involving faculty, students and staff. Her planned start date is August 4, 2025, and she will also serve as MSU Research Foundation Professor in the Department of Counseling, Educational Psychology and Special Education.

Laura Lee currently serves as dean of the college of education and the Castle-McIntosh-Knight Professor in the School of Psychology at the University of Oregon.

She is an accomplished scholar, a Board-Certified Behavior Analyst, and a certified school and board licensed psychologist. Her research focuses on children’s mental and behavioral health, special education, and prevention and intervention to promote child and family well-being in vulnerable and underserved populations. McIntyre is known for her work in early childhood, autism, family-centered interventions and family-school partnerships for children with disabilities.

(1:50) - Give us some of the highlights from your background.

(4:46) - Do you have any experience with MSU and/or the state of Michigan?

(5:26) - Many outside of academia aren’t entirely clear on what a provost is and does. Can you expound a bit on a provost’s role in higher education at a university like MSU?

(6:38) - What attracted you to the position? Why do you want to be provost at MSU?

(9:12) - What do you see as some of the challenges and opportunities ahead for MSU and all of higher education as you lead the academic enterprise at America's pioneer land-grant university?

(13:40) - Talk about your research interests and why those are your interests. And what research do you plan to pursue at MSU?

(18:16) - What are some of your short- and long-term goals as you prepare to get started in August?

(20:47) - How would you describe your leadership and management style?

(22:59) - Summarize what you would like Spartan Nation to know about you as the summer progresses, and you prepare to join MSU in August.

