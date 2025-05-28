Education and engagement are pillars of Wharton Center’s mission

Olmscheid reflects on his first three years leading Wharton Center. He talks about challenges and opportunities ahead for the arts, and he describes some highlights of the center’s coming season. He shares several examples that show the center’s commitment to its education and engagement mission. He also describes how important donors are to Wharton Center’s mission.

Conversation Highlights:

(0:14) – Have you settled into Wharton Center, MSU, and the community now that you’ve been leading Wharton Center for three years?

Russ White | MSU Today Eric Olmscheid

(0:58) – How has Wharton Center come out of Covid, and what are the challenges and opportunities ahead?

(3:51) – Why are you so passionate about the arts?

(5:22) – Give us some highlights of the coming ‘25/’26 season.

(6:26) – Talk about the importance of Wharton Center’s Education & Engagement mission. Eric mentions the Act One School Series, Sutton Foster Awards, creative classrooms initiative, and Broadway Bridges.

(12:45) – Eric on the access and arts within reach initiatives.

(14:18) – Wharton Center’s website is the best place to go for tickets.

(15:17) – How important are donors to your vision and mission?

Listen to “MSU Today with Russ White” on the radio and through Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and wherever you get your shows.

