J Batt introduced as MSU's next athletic director

Conversation Highlights:

(0:00) – Opening remarks from President Guskiewicz

(3:11) – President Guskiewicz introduces Tom Izzo.

(8:22) – President Guskiewicz continues his remarks.

(12:45) – President Guskiewicz introduces J Batt.

Questions from the media for Kevin and J

(20:16) – “Challenges are not a responsibility. They’re a privilege.”

(21:05) – How do you enhance MSU’s role within the Big Ten?

(21:50) – How important is it to you to learn MSU’s history?

(22:52) – What’s the role for non-revenue sports in today’s landscape?

(23:31) – Did you talk to Nick Saban about MSU?

(24:13) – How much can you change quickly, and how much needs to change? And what about NIL?

(25:45) – What traits of J’s stood out to you?

(27:32) – What is J’s rocket fuel?

(28:49) – Did J do something that convinced you to hire him?

(30:28) – How can you best help football?

(31:18) - What do you look for in the people you hire?

(32:05) – How important was it for you to hire someone with sitting athletic director experience?

(33:40) – Talk about the importance of alignment in an athletic department.

