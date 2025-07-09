MSU Launches New Technology Engineering Degree Program in Response to Industry Demand

The TechE bachelor of science degree program was developed from the ground up with extensive input from industry. It blends mechanical, electrical, and computer engineering with computer science to prepare students for modern engineering challenges in a multidisciplinary, interconnected world.

Russ White | MSU Today Left to right: Dashner, Brelin-Fornari, Sanders

Students choose from concentrations in mechatronics and embedded cybersecurity or a smart agricultural systems minor. Courses in hardware cybersecurity, electronics and embedded systems, sensors and signal processing, and robotics, automation and controls are taught in state-of-the-art teaching labs and designed to leverage hands-on, real-world projects that integrate cutting-edge technologies with a strong foundational engineering mindset.

The TechE degree program was launched in the fall of 2024 and offers a unique blend of engineering and computer science, tailored to address the engineering challenges of coding and computer science integrated into modern engineered systems. It serves as the college’s latest response to industry demand for practice-ready engineers and aims to bridge the gap between engineers and computer scientists across product development teams.

Janet Brelin-Fornari, Ph.D. is TechE program director. David Sanders and Heather Dashner are MSU College of Engineering alumni and Technology Engineering Industry Advisory Board members. Sanders is with Microsoft, and Dashner is with Ford Motor Company.

Conversation Highlights:(1:17) - What is Technology Engineering? Describe the areas of concentration within it.

(3:04) - What will this program offer that can’t be found elsewhere?

(4:34) - Why was it important for you to get involved with the Technology Engineering program?

(5:57) – What about coding and artificial intelligence?

(6:30) - What current industry needs does this program meet?

(7:39) - How would your company utilize a graduate with this type of skill base?

(8:44) - How did the idea for this program come about?

(10:41) - How will a degree like this one help improve the talent pipeline in Michigan and the Midwest region moving forward?

(13:06) - Why is Michigan State the best place to launch a new discipline like this?

(13:40) – Spartan Engineers are ready to hit the ground running.

(14:18) - What kind of facilities will be available to the students?

