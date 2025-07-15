Michigan State University announces record fundraising year

Michigan State University has announced it raised a record $380.1 million during the fiscal year that ended June 30.

MSU is also in the early stages of its Uncommon Will. Far Better World. campaign. The public phase of the campaign was launched in March of 2025.

Jeremy Whiting Kevin Guskiewicz

Michigan State University President Kevin Guskiewicz and MSU Vice President for University Advancement Kim Tobin discuss fundraising’s role in MSU’s dynamic future.

Conversation Highlights:

(0:43) - President Guskiewicz, you’ve now completed your first full fiscal year at Michigan State—and what a year it was. Over $380 million raised with more than 65,000 donors contributing to MSU’s future. What does that level of philanthropic support say to you about the MSU community?

(1:52) - Kim, you’ve been leading University Advancement through transformational growth. Can you walk us through what made this particular year stand out—and what it took behind the scenes to reach this milestone?

(3:20) - The campaign title—Uncommon Will. Far Better World. —is bold and aspirational. What does ‘Uncommon Will’ mean to each of you? And how is that playing out across the Spartan community?

(4:07) - How are you helping donors see themselves in this campaign—not just as financial supporters, but as co-creators of that ‘Far Better World’?

Kim Tobin

(5:41) - This campaign is about more than dollars—it’s about impact. What are some of the ways this momentum is directly benefiting students, research, and MSU’s mission right now?

(7:47) - This past year included 5 gifts of $5 million or more, totaling $138M—which is remarkable. What are you hearing from donors at that level that gives them confidence in investing at MSU?

(8:59) - What role has collaboration between faculty, deans, advancement officers, and university leadership played in this success?

(11:28) - How are you fostering a culture of philanthropy not just among donors, but across MSU’s internal teams—from students to staff to alumni ambassadors?

(13:19) - The campaign has a bold $4 billion goal. As you look ahead, what’s the next frontier for MSU fundraising and engagement?

(14:55) - As you continue your presidency, what do you hope people will say about this moment in time—this record-breaking year—and how it shaped the future of MSU?

(15:59) - If you could speak directly to the 65,474 donors who made this year possible—what would you want to say to them?

(16:44) - What does it mean to you—personally and professionally—to lead MSU during a time of such historic philanthropic support?

(17:43) – What should we keep in mind as the Uncommon Will. Far Better World. campaign progresses?

