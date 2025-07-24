Meet the Dean: Agriculture and Natural Resource’s Matt Daum

Following a competitive national search, Matthew Daum has been approved by the Michigan State University Board of Trustees to serve as dean of the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, or CANR, and associate provost.

Daum has provided interim leadership to CANR since July 1, 2024, when he succeeded outgoing dean, Kelly Millenbah.

Daum joins MSU Today to talk about his industry background before returning to his alma mater to lead the School of Packaging. He describes the college’s diverse curriculum, research, and outreach activities. He talks about why he wants to be dean and details some of his goals for the college.

Conversation Highlights:

(0:36) – Describe your background before returning to your alma mater. And what attracted you back?

(3:27) – Talk about the diverse curriculum, research, and outreach activities in the college.

(5:21) – Why do you want to be dean?

(6:35) – How would you describe your leadership and management style?

(8:22) – Describe your associate provost role.

(9:24) – What are some of your short-term goals for the college?

(11:59) – What about some longer-term goals?

(13:15) – What are challenges and opportunities ahead for the college, MSU, and higher education?

(16:03) – Final thoughts

