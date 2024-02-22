© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
American Experience

Nazi Town, USA

Season 36 Episode 1 | 52m 32s

Nazi Town, USA tells the story of the German American Bund, a pro-Nazi group which in the 1930s had scores of chapters across the country, representing what many believe was a real threat of fascist subversion in the United States. They held joint rallies with the KKK and ran summer camps for children centered around Nazi ideology and imagery, melding patriotic values with virulent anti-Semitism.

Aired: 01/22/24 | Expires: 04/30/24
Major funding by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.
