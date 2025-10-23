© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

American Masters

Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire

Season 40 Episode 1

Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night. After his internment at the Auschwitz Concentration Camp and liberation from Buchenwald, Wiesel became a journalist in France before immigrating to America. Over the course of his life, Wiesel fought the “sin of indifference” by writing, teaching, speaking truth to power and championing for human rights.

Aired: 01/26/26
Support for American Masters is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, AARP, Rosalind P. Walter Foundation, Judith and Burton Resnick, Blanche and Hayward Cirker Charitable Lead Annuity Trust, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Lillian Goldman Programming Endowment, Seton J. Melvin, Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Anita and Jay Kaufman, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, The Ambrose Monell Foundation, Ellen and James S. Marcus, The Charina Endowment Fund, The Marc Haas Foundation and public television viewers.
Extras
Watch 2:09
American Masters
Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
Preview: S40 E1 | 2:09
Watch 31:45
American Masters
Phoebe Robinson Shows Her Work
Comedian Phoebe Robinson takes on hustle-culture in biting comedy special.
Special: 31:45
Watch 2:30
American Masters
Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore
Learn about Marlee Matlin, Oscar-winning actress and champion of the Deaf community.
Preview: S39 E7 | 2:30
Watch 2:08
American Masters
Marlee Matlin changed how "CODA" was cast
Marlee Matlin refused to allow a hearing actor to play her Deaf husband in the 2021 film “CODA.”
Clip: S39 E7 | 2:08
Watch 2:00
American Masters
Marlee Matlin on her childhood in Illinois
Marlee Matlin visits the house she grew up in Morton Grove, Illinois.
Clip: S39 E7 | 2:00
Watch 4:12
American Masters
How Henry Winkler helped Marlee Matlin through a turbulent time in her life
Henry Winkler took Marlee Matlin in for two years while she recovered from a turbulent time.
Clip: S39 E7 | 4:12
Watch 1:54:36
American Masters
Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore [EAD]
Learn about Marlee Matlin, Oscar-winning actress and champion of the Deaf community.
Special: 1:54:36
Watch 1:36:43
American Masters
Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore [ASL]
Learn about Marlee Matlin, Oscar-winning actress and champion of the Deaf community.
Special: 1:36:43
Watch 37:19
American Masters
Sarah McLachlan: Making Music to Connect and Heal
Singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan opens up in a candid interview about making music.
Special: 37:19
Watch 13:08
American Masters
Harvey Fierstein on gay representation on Broadway and its deep history
Harvey Fierstein talks to director Michael Kantor backstage during the production of "Hairspray."
Special: 13:08