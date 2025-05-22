Janis Ian: Breaking Silence

Extras
Trace the life and music of “Society’s Child” folk icon and LGBTQ+ advocate Janis Ian.
Photographer Gioncarlo Valentine documents intimacy as a radical act of self-exploration.
Janis Ian wrote “Some People’s Lives” with songwriter Kye Fleming.
Janis Ian’s song “At Seventeen” spoke to audiences of all kinds and had a universal relevance.
Janis Ian was inspired to write “Society’s Child” after observing an interracial couple on her bus.
Follow author Sarah Thankam Mathews as pressure mounts to follow up her acclaimed debut novel.
Follow author Sarah Thankam Mathews as pressure mounts to follow up her acclaimed debut novel.
Follow author Sarah Thankam Mathews as pressure mounts to follow up her acclaimed debut novel.
Follow the Broadway choreographer as she elevates the possible with bold explorations of movement.
Follow the Broadway choreographer as she elevates the possible with bold explorations of movement.