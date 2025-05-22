© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
American Masters

Janis Ian: Breaking Silence

Season 39 Episode 4

Discover the life of singer-songwriter Janis Ian and how she rose as a folk icon and gay rights advocate. She broke ground with “Society’s Child” (1966), a bold take on interracial love, and “At Seventeen” (1975), a searing anthem about bullying.

Aired: 06/19/25
Support for American Masters is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, AARP, Rosalind P. Walter Foundation, Judith and Burton Resnick, Blanche and Hayward Cirker Charitable Lead Annuity Trust, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Lillian Goldman Programming Endowment, Seton J. Melvin, Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Anita and Jay Kaufman, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, The Ambrose Monell Foundation, Ellen and James S. Marcus, The Charina Endowment Fund, The Marc Haas Foundation and public television viewers.
Extras
Watch 3:02
American Masters
Janis Ian wrote “Some People’s Lives” as a tribute to her friend
Janis Ian wrote “Some People’s Lives” with songwriter Kye Fleming.
Clip: S39 E4 | 3:02
Watch 2:05
American Masters
Why Janis Ian’s song “At Seventeen” was so universally beloved
Janis Ian’s song “At Seventeen” spoke to audiences of all kinds and had a universal relevance.
Clip: S39 E4 | 2:05
Watch 1:10
American Masters
How Janis Ian wrote “Society’s Child”
Janis Ian was inspired to write “Society’s Child” after observing an interracial couple on her bus.
Clip: S39 E4 | 1:10
