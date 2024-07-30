© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
American Masters

Julia Alvarez: A Life Reimagined

Season 38 Episode 5

Explore the story of Dominican-American poet and novelist Julia Alvarez, who burst onto the literary scene and blazed a trail for a generation of Latino authors.

Aired: 09/16/24
Support for American Masters is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, AARP, Rosalind P. Walter Foundation, Judith and Burton Resnick, Blanche and Hayward Cirker Charitable Lead Annuity Trust, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Lillian Goldman Programming Endowment, Seton J. Melvin, Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Anita and Jay Kaufman, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, The Ambrose Monell Foundation, Ellen and James S. Marcus, The Charina Endowment Fund, The Marc Haas Foundation and public television viewers.
Extras
Watch 1:58
American Masters
Julia Alvarez: A Life Reimagined
Explore the story of writer Julia Alvarez, who blazed a trail for a generation of Latino authors.
Preview: S38 E5 | 1:58
Watch 2:09
American Masters
Blake Edwards: A Love Story in 24 Frames
Explore the story of filmmaker Blake Edwards, known for his comedies like the "Pink Panther" series.
Preview: S38 E4 | 2:09
Watch 1:53
American Masters
When Blake Edwards gave filmmaker Rob Marshall his iconic viewfinder
Rob Marshall recounts the touching moment when Blake Edwards gifted him his viewfinder.
Clip: S38 E4 | 1:53
Watch 0:50
American Masters
When Blake Edwards cast Bo Derek in “10”
Blake Edwards cast Bo Derek as the “perfect woman” in his film “10.”
Clip: S38 E4 | 0:50
Watch 1:15
American Masters
Blake Edwards’ children reflect on their father
Jennifer and Geoffrey Edwards reminisce on their father.
Clip: S38 E4 | 1:15
Watch 1:17
American Masters
How Paul Feig discovered directing by watching “The Pink Panther”
Paul Feig discovered directing by watching “The Pink Panther.”
Clip: S38 E4 | 1:17
Watch 1:35
American Masters
American Masters Shorts: Season 1
Explore new documentary shorts about artists who defy the odds to create remarkable work.
Preview: 1:35
Watch 11:35
American Masters
How Phyllis Diller broke down the doors for female comics
Phyllis Diller reflects on how her comedy was a response to years of “take my wife” jokes.
Special: 11:35
Watch 12:35
American Masters
How Lily Tomlin found liberation in exploring her Laugh-In characters
Lily Tomlin speaks about her time on Laugh-In and how she developed her characters.
Special: 12:35
Watch 10:39
American Masters
Paul Mooney on his career and relationship with Richard Pryor
Paul Mooney reflects on the mechanics of stand-up and his role as Richard Pryor's best friend.
Special: 10:39