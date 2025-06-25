Extras
Discover how celebrated cookbook writer Marcella Hazan shaped Italian cuisine in America.
Discover Hannah Arendt, one of the most fearless political writers of modern times.
Hannah Arendt came up with ideas for “The Origins of Totalitarianism” while observing Hitler.
Hannah Arendt became a stateless person in 1933 upon fleeing Germany to France.
Hannah Arendt came up with the concept of “the banality of evil” during the trial of Adolf Eichmann.
Hannah Arendt was teaching at Berkeley when McCarthyism took hold of the United States.
TV writer and host Phil Rosenthal talks about finding our shared humanity in food and comedy.
Trace the life and music of “Society’s Child” folk icon and LGBTQ+ advocate Janis Ian.