© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

American Masters

Starring Dick Van Dyke

Season 39 Episode 8

Ahead of his 100th birthday, celebrate the life and career of legendary actor Dick Van Dyke. Known for iconic roles in Mary Poppins, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and his classic CBS sitcom, he has delighted audiences on screen and stage for eight decades.

Aired: 12/11/25
Support for American Masters is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, AARP, Rosalind P. Walter Foundation, Judith and Burton Resnick, Blanche and Hayward Cirker Charitable Lead Annuity Trust, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Lillian Goldman Programming Endowment, Seton J. Melvin, Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Anita and Jay Kaufman, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, The Ambrose Monell Foundation, Ellen and James S. Marcus, The Charina Endowment Fund, The Marc Haas Foundation and public television viewers.
Extras
Watch 2:09
American Masters
Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
Preview: S40 E1 | 2:09
Watch 2:21
American Masters
Elie Wiesel on Palestine, trauma and suffering
Elie Wiesel vowed to always speak up whenever people were enduring suffering and humiliation.
Clip: S40 E1 | 2:21
Watch 2:40
American Masters
How Elie Wiesel's wife and son gave him a new lease on life
Before meeting his wife Marion, Elie Wiesel "shunned love" and didn't see himself having children.
Clip: S40 E1 | 2:40
Watch 1:10
American Masters
How Elie Wiesel was reunited with his sister
Elie Wiesel reunited with his sister in France.
Clip: S40 E1 | 1:10
Watch 1:56
American Masters
Elie Wiesel recounts the horrors of the Holocaust in "Night"
In "Night," Elie Wiesel recounts a memory of witnessing three victims being hung.
Clip: S40 E1 | 1:56
Watch 2:08
American Masters
Starring Dick Van Dyke
Ahead of his 100th birthday, celebrate the life and career of iconic actor Dick Van Dyke.
Preview: S39 E8 | 2:08
Watch 15:04
American Masters
Maryam Taghavi: Estranged Letters
An Iranian-American artist’s work uses abstracted Persian calligraphy to signify migration.
Special: 15:04
Watch 31:45
American Masters
Phoebe Robinson Shows Her Work
Comedian Phoebe Robinson takes on hustle-culture in biting comedy special.
Special: 31:45
Watch 2:30
American Masters
Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore
Learn about Marlee Matlin, Oscar-winning actress and champion of the Deaf community.
Preview: S39 E7 | 2:30
Watch 2:00
American Masters
Marlee Matlin on her childhood in Illinois
Marlee Matlin visits the house she grew up in Morton Grove, Illinois.
Clip: S39 E7 | 2:00