Starring Dick Van Dyke

Extras
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
Elie Wiesel vowed to always speak up whenever people were enduring suffering and humiliation.
Before meeting his wife Marion, Elie Wiesel "shunned love" and didn't see himself having children.
Elie Wiesel reunited with his sister in France.
In "Night," Elie Wiesel recounts a memory of witnessing three victims being hung.
Ahead of his 100th birthday, celebrate the life and career of iconic actor Dick Van Dyke.
An Iranian-American artist’s work uses abstracted Persian calligraphy to signify migration.
Comedian Phoebe Robinson takes on hustle-culture in biting comedy special.
Learn about Marlee Matlin, Oscar-winning actress and champion of the Deaf community.
Marlee Matlin visits the house she grew up in Morton Grove, Illinois.