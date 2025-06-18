© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
A Capitol Fourth

A Capitol Fourth (2025)

Season 2025 Episode 1 | 1hr 27m 21s

A Capitol Fourth celebrates our nation’s 249th birthday with a live broadcast from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol - honoring our freedoms and independence, and those who defend them. Airs Friday, July 4, 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Aired: 07/03/25 | Expires: 07/18/25
A Capitol Fourth is sponsored by The Boeing Company and made possible by the National Park Service, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the Department of the Army and public television stations nationwide. All travel is provided by American Airlines.
