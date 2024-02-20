© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Independent Lens

Feels Good Man

Season 22 Episode 1 | 1hr 24m 55s

Feels Good Man is the story of how artist Matt Furie, creator of a once-benign comic character named Pepe the Frog, fought an uphill battle to reclaim his iconic creation from those who turned it into a symbol of hate. Feels Good Man is a thought-provoking, wild ride through an Internet that transformed an unlucky cartoon frog, and then the rest of the world.

Aired: 10/18/20 | Expires: 11/02/22
