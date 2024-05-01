© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Independent Lens

Scenes From The Glittering World

Season 23 Episode 15 | 55m 48s

Three Indigenous students experience the highs and lows of adolescence while attending one of the most remote high schools in the United States. Living in the uniquely beautiful but isolated Diné community within the Navajo Nation reservation, they navigate life as teenagers and dream of a glittering future.

Aired: 05/15/22 | Expires: 06/15/22
