Jenny's Opener

Search Query
Show Search
Live TV
Home
WKAR News
All News
2025 Election
WKAR News In-Depth
PODCAST: Inside the Arts
WKAR Sports
All News
2025 Election
WKAR News In-Depth
PODCAST: Inside the Arts
WKAR Sports
Radio
Ways to Listen to WKAR
Radio Reading Service
Playlist: 90.5 WKAR
Schedule: 90.5 WKAR
Schedule: NewsTalk AM 870 | 102.3
Schedule: Classical 24/7
Schedule: Jazz 24/7
Schedule: WKAR Radio Reading Service
90.5 Classical Music
Latinx Programming | WKAR Radio
90.5 Classical with Linda Kernohan
90.5 Classical with Jody Knol
90.5 Classical with Jamie Paisley
PODCAST: RISE - Detroit's Machine Music
PODCAST: MI Michigan Story
Community Classical
Folk with Matt Watroba
The Fugue
Great Lakes Concerts
A Groove Supreme
Michigan Minute
MSU In Concert
MSU Today with Russ White
Showtunes Across the Mitten
Source Coda
Ways to Listen to WKAR
Radio Reading Service
Playlist: 90.5 WKAR
Schedule: 90.5 WKAR
Schedule: NewsTalk AM 870 | 102.3
Schedule: Classical 24/7
Schedule: Jazz 24/7
Schedule: WKAR Radio Reading Service
90.5 Classical Music
Latinx Programming | WKAR Radio
90.5 Classical with Linda Kernohan
90.5 Classical with Jody Knol
90.5 Classical with Jamie Paisley
PODCAST: RISE - Detroit's Machine Music
PODCAST: MI Michigan Story
Community Classical
Folk with Matt Watroba
The Fugue
Great Lakes Concerts
A Groove Supreme
Michigan Minute
MSU In Concert
MSU Today with Russ White
Showtunes Across the Mitten
Source Coda
TV
TV Schedule
WATCH Live TV
WATCH PBS KIDS LIVE
WATCH PBS KIDS VIDEO
WATCH at PBS VIDEO
Michigan Learning Channel
BackStage Pass
Beyond the Score with Al Martin
Binary Minds
Curious Crew
Curious About Careers
Decoding Disinformation: AI and the Threat to Democracy
Food Over 50
Governor Jim Blanchard Public Service Forum
I Feel
Michigan in Verse
Michigan State of the State
MSU Commencements
MSU Video
Music for Social Justice
Off the Record
Serving Up Science
St. John Street: Story of a Neighborhood
Support Line: America and the Track to Ukraine
WKAR TV Specials
TV Schedule
WATCH Live TV
WATCH PBS KIDS LIVE
WATCH PBS KIDS VIDEO
WATCH at PBS VIDEO
Michigan Learning Channel
BackStage Pass
Beyond the Score with Al Martin
Binary Minds
Curious Crew
Curious About Careers
Decoding Disinformation: AI and the Threat to Democracy
Food Over 50
Governor Jim Blanchard Public Service Forum
I Feel
Michigan in Verse
Michigan State of the State
MSU Commencements
MSU Video
Music for Social Justice
Off the Record
Serving Up Science
St. John Street: Story of a Neighborhood
Support Line: America and the Track to Ukraine
WKAR TV Specials
Education
I Feel
WKAR Family
Michigan Learning Channel
Mrs. Pizzo's Workshop | FAQs
PBS KIDS
PBS Learning Media
I Feel
WKAR Family
Michigan Learning Channel
Mrs. Pizzo's Workshop | FAQs
PBS KIDS
PBS Learning Media
Community Calendar
View All Events
Submit An Event
WKAR Events In Your Community
View All Events
Submit An Event
WKAR Events In Your Community
Info
About Us
A Century of Service
Contact Us
Notes from Shawn Turner
Staff
Student Internships
Station News
The Mid
WKAR is for you
WKAR Awards
WKAR StayTuned Update
TechNotes
Community Guidelines
About Us
A Century of Service
Contact Us
Notes from Shawn Turner
Staff
Student Internships
Station News
The Mid
WKAR is for you
WKAR Awards
WKAR StayTuned Update
TechNotes
Community Guidelines
Give to WKAR
Get Passport
Donate Your Car
Leave a Legacy
Major Gifts
Corporate Support
Stakeholder Report
Donor Login
Get NPR+ Podcast Bundle
Get Passport
Donate Your Car
Leave a Legacy
Major Gifts
Corporate Support
Stakeholder Report
Donor Login
Get NPR+ Podcast Bundle
DONOR LOGIN
© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Menu
Public Media from Michigan State University
Show Search
Search Query
Live TV
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
90.5 WKAR
On Air
Now Playing
WKAR NewsTalk - AM 870 | 102.3 FM
On Air
Now Playing
WKAR Classical 24/7
On Air
Now Playing
WKAR Jazz 24/7
On Air
Now Playing
WKAR Radio Reading Service
All Streams
Home
WKAR News
All News
2025 Election
WKAR News In-Depth
PODCAST: Inside the Arts
WKAR Sports
All News
2025 Election
WKAR News In-Depth
PODCAST: Inside the Arts
WKAR Sports
Radio
Ways to Listen to WKAR
Radio Reading Service
Playlist: 90.5 WKAR
Schedule: 90.5 WKAR
Schedule: NewsTalk AM 870 | 102.3
Schedule: Classical 24/7
Schedule: Jazz 24/7
Schedule: WKAR Radio Reading Service
90.5 Classical Music
Latinx Programming | WKAR Radio
90.5 Classical with Linda Kernohan
90.5 Classical with Jody Knol
90.5 Classical with Jamie Paisley
PODCAST: RISE - Detroit's Machine Music
PODCAST: MI Michigan Story
Community Classical
Folk with Matt Watroba
The Fugue
Great Lakes Concerts
A Groove Supreme
Michigan Minute
MSU In Concert
MSU Today with Russ White
Showtunes Across the Mitten
Source Coda
Ways to Listen to WKAR
Radio Reading Service
Playlist: 90.5 WKAR
Schedule: 90.5 WKAR
Schedule: NewsTalk AM 870 | 102.3
Schedule: Classical 24/7
Schedule: Jazz 24/7
Schedule: WKAR Radio Reading Service
90.5 Classical Music
Latinx Programming | WKAR Radio
90.5 Classical with Linda Kernohan
90.5 Classical with Jody Knol
90.5 Classical with Jamie Paisley
PODCAST: RISE - Detroit's Machine Music
PODCAST: MI Michigan Story
Community Classical
Folk with Matt Watroba
The Fugue
Great Lakes Concerts
A Groove Supreme
Michigan Minute
MSU In Concert
MSU Today with Russ White
Showtunes Across the Mitten
Source Coda
TV
TV Schedule
WATCH Live TV
WATCH PBS KIDS LIVE
WATCH PBS KIDS VIDEO
WATCH at PBS VIDEO
Michigan Learning Channel
BackStage Pass
Beyond the Score with Al Martin
Binary Minds
Curious Crew
Curious About Careers
Decoding Disinformation: AI and the Threat to Democracy
Food Over 50
Governor Jim Blanchard Public Service Forum
I Feel
Michigan in Verse
Michigan State of the State
MSU Commencements
MSU Video
Music for Social Justice
Off the Record
Serving Up Science
St. John Street: Story of a Neighborhood
Support Line: America and the Track to Ukraine
WKAR TV Specials
TV Schedule
WATCH Live TV
WATCH PBS KIDS LIVE
WATCH PBS KIDS VIDEO
WATCH at PBS VIDEO
Michigan Learning Channel
BackStage Pass
Beyond the Score with Al Martin
Binary Minds
Curious Crew
Curious About Careers
Decoding Disinformation: AI and the Threat to Democracy
Food Over 50
Governor Jim Blanchard Public Service Forum
I Feel
Michigan in Verse
Michigan State of the State
MSU Commencements
MSU Video
Music for Social Justice
Off the Record
Serving Up Science
St. John Street: Story of a Neighborhood
Support Line: America and the Track to Ukraine
WKAR TV Specials
Education
I Feel
WKAR Family
Michigan Learning Channel
Mrs. Pizzo's Workshop | FAQs
PBS KIDS
PBS Learning Media
I Feel
WKAR Family
Michigan Learning Channel
Mrs. Pizzo's Workshop | FAQs
PBS KIDS
PBS Learning Media
Community Calendar
View All Events
Submit An Event
WKAR Events In Your Community
View All Events
Submit An Event
WKAR Events In Your Community
Info
About Us
A Century of Service
Contact Us
Notes from Shawn Turner
Staff
Student Internships
Station News
The Mid
WKAR is for you
WKAR Awards
WKAR StayTuned Update
TechNotes
Community Guidelines
About Us
A Century of Service
Contact Us
Notes from Shawn Turner
Staff
Student Internships
Station News
The Mid
WKAR is for you
WKAR Awards
WKAR StayTuned Update
TechNotes
Community Guidelines
Give to WKAR
Get Passport
Donate Your Car
Leave a Legacy
Major Gifts
Corporate Support
Stakeholder Report
Donor Login
Get NPR+ Podcast Bundle
Get Passport
Donate Your Car
Leave a Legacy
Major Gifts
Corporate Support
Stakeholder Report
Donor Login
Get NPR+ Podcast Bundle
DONOR LOGIN
Overview
Michigan Out-of-Doors
Jenny's Opener
Season 25
Episode 2547
|
26m 47s
This week we follow Jenny for her opening few days of the firearm deer season.
Aired:
11/19/25
|
Expires: 11/20/26