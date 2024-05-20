© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
National Memorial Day Concert

The National Memorial Day Concert (2024)

Season 2024 Episode 1 | 1hr 23m 51s

Watch the National Memorial Day Concert, an American tradition honoring the military service of our troops, veterans, wounded warriors, all those who have given their lives for our nation, and their families. Sunday, May 26, 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Aired: 05/25/24 | Expires: 06/09/24
The National Memorial Day Concert is sponsored by Lockheed Martin and Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans and made possible by the National Park Service, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the Department of the Army, General Dynamics, 84 Lumber and public television stations nationwide. All travel is provided by American Airlines.
Extras
Watch 2:01
National Memorial Day Concert
Mary McCormack Introduces Global War on Terror / Special Forces Documentary
Mary McCormack pays tribute to those who defended our nation in the Global War on Terror.
Clip: S2025 | 2:01
Watch 1:06
National Memorial Day Concert
Gary Sinise & Scotty Hasting 'Reach Out' Conversation
Gary Sinise and Scotty Hasting urge veterans in need to reach out for help on the 2025 Concert.
Clip: S2025 | 1:06
Watch 8:33
National Memorial Day Concert
Gretchen Mol Honors Gold Star Wife Krista Simpson Anderson
Gretchen Mol shares the story of Gold Star Wife Krista Simpson Anderson on the 2025 Concert.
Clip: S2025 | 8:33
Watch 2:45
National Memorial Day Concert
A Tribute to Medal of Honor Recipients
Hosts Gary Sinise & Esai Morales present a tribute to Medal of Honor recipients at the 2025 Concert.
Clip: S2025 | 2:45
Watch 2:54
National Memorial Day Concert
Yolanda Adams Performs "Bridge Over Troubled Water"
Yolanda Adams performs "Bridge Over Troubled Water" on the 2025 National Memorial Day Concert.
Clip: S2025 | 2:54
Watch 7:13
National Memorial Day Concert
Blair Underwood Honors Vietnam War Dustoff Pilot Otis Evans
Blair Underwood honors Vietnam War Dustoff pilot Otis Evans on the 2025 Concert.
Clip: S2025 | 7:13
Watch 3:46
National Memorial Day Concert
Loren Allred Performs "I Hear Your Voice"
Loren Allred performs "I Hear Your Voice" on the 2025 National Memorial Day Concert.
Clip: S2025 | 3:46
Watch 1:23
National Memorial Day Concert
Co-Host Esai Morales Introduces "Taps"
Co-host Esai Morales introduces "Taps" on the 2025 National Memorial Day Concert.
Clip: S2025 | 1:23
Watch 4:41
National Memorial Day Concert
The National Symphony Orchestra Performs "The Armed Forces Medley"
The NSO performs "The Armed Forces Medley" on the 2025 National Memorial Day Concert.
Clip: S2025 | 4:41
Watch 3:09
National Memorial Day Concert
Remarks by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, addresses the crowd on the 2025 Concert.
Clip: S2025 | 3:09