© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
National Memorial Day Concert

The National Memorial Day Concert (2025)

Season 2025 Episode 1 | 1hr 23m 51s

Watch the National Memorial Day Concert, an American tradition honoring the military service of our troops, veterans, wounded warriors, all those who have given their lives for our nation, and their families. Sunday, May 25, 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Aired: 05/24/25 | Expires: 06/08/25
The National Memorial Day Concert is sponsored by Lockheed Martin and Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans and made possible by the National Park Service, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the Department of the Army, General Dynamics, 84 Lumber and public television stations nationwide. All travel is provided by American Airlines.
Extras
Watch 2:57
National Memorial Day Concert
Scotty Hasting Performs "I'm America"
Scotty Hasting performs "I'm America" on the 2025 National Memorial Day Concert.
Clip: S2025 | 2:57
Watch 3:12
National Memorial Day Concert
Scotty Hasting Performs "Red, White, and Blue"
Scotty Hasting performs "Red, White, and Blue" on the 2025 National Memorial Day Concert.
Clip: S2025 | 3:12
Watch 0:30
National Memorial Day Concert
Don Graves: A Marine’s Story from Iwo Jima (Teaser)
Watch the story of U.S. Marine Corps veteran Don Graves.
Preview: S2025 | 0:30
Watch 1:12
National Memorial Day Concert
Krista Simpson Anderson: A Gold Star Wife’s Mission to Serve (Teaser)
Watch Gold Star wife Krista Simpson Anderson's story.
Preview: S2025 | 1:12
Watch 0:30
National Memorial Day Concert
Col Otis Evans: Courage in the Skies of Vietnam (Teaser)
Watch the story of Col Otis Evans.
Preview: S2025 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
National Memorial Day Concert
2025 National Memorial Day Concert Preview
Watch the 2025 National Memorial Day Concert, Sunday, May 25, 8/7C.
Preview: S2025 | 0:30
Watch 7:06
National Memorial Day Concert
U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Kirstie Ennis - The Wounds of War (Full)
Hear how Kirstie Ennis overcame the loss of her left leg in combat.
Preview: S2024 | 7:06
Watch 13:20
National Memorial Day Concert
Gold Star Father Allen Hoe Honors His Son 1LT Nainoa K. Hoe (Feature Part 2)
Hear Vietnam veteran and Gold Star father Allen Hoe's moving story.
Preview: S2024 | 13:20
Watch 13:59
National Memorial Day Concert
WWII Veteran Jack Moran - The Men We Lost (Full)
Hear U.S. Army soldier Jack Moran's story of service during WWII.
Preview: S2024 | 13:59
Watch 8:57
National Memorial Day Concert
Vietnam Veteran Allen Hoe Remembers His Fallen Brothers (Feature Part 1)
Vietnam veteran Allen Hoe lost 18 buddies to war in 1968. He made it his mission to bring them home.
Preview: S2024 | 8:57