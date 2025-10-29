© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Nature

Jaguar Beach

Season 44 Episode 4

On a remote stretch of Costa Rica’s Pacific coast, the lush, volcanic landscape meets a dry tropical forest. Two unlikely creatures, the sea turtle and the jaguar, collide with spectacular consequences for their species and their ecosystems.

Aired: 11/11/25
Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, The Fairweather Foundation, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and Ken Hao, Sarah and Sandra Lyu in memory of Seung and Dorothy Lyu, The Lillian Goldman Charitable Trust, Dr. George Stanley and Sandra Caruso, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, Filomen M. D’Agostino Foundation, Gregg Peters Monsees Foundation, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Seton J. Melvin, Sandra Atlas Bass, George D. Smith Fund, Inc., Dr. Coralyn W. Whitney Program Fund for Science and Nature, Bradley L. Goldberg Family Foundation, The Hite Foundation, Perpetual Kindness Foundation and Sun Hill Renewal Fund, and by Viewers Like You.
