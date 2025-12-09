© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Nature

Tusker: Brotherhood of Elephants

Season 44 Episode 5

Follow the lives of elephant bulls in Mount Kilimanjaro and Amboseli. Get a rare glimpse into the complexity of these giants, from their drive for dominance to the subtle social bonds that form between males.

Aired: 01/13/26
Extras
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Tusker: Brotherhood of Elephants
Follow the complex lives of giant elephant bulls in Amboseli and Mount Kilimanjaro.
Preview: S44 E5 | 0:30
Watch 14:51
Nature
A City in Nature | WILD HOPE
How does a densely populated nation like Singapore transform into a lush green oasis?
Special: 14:51
Watch 2:53
Nature
How Jaguars Are Saving Sea Turtles
On Costa Rica’s coast, jaguars are doing more than hunting. They’re helping sea turtles survive.
Clip: S44 E4 | 2:53
Watch 3:11
Nature
A Jaguar Love Triangle Caught on Camera
Meet Alonzo, Amanda, and Jorge: three big cats whose lives intertwine in unexpected ways.
Clip: S44 E4 | 3:11
Watch 3:12
Nature
How a Jaguar's Hunt Feeds a Forest
A jaguar’s midnight hunt becomes a feast that feeds the forest.
Clip: S44 E4 | 3:12
Watch 4:45
Nature
How Filmmakers Used Camera Traps to Film Wild Jaguars
Go behind the scenes with “Jaguar Beach” cameraman and producer Brian Moghari.
Clip: S44 E4 | 4:45
Watch 5:06
Nature
Inside “Jaguar Beach”: Filming Costa Rica's Wildlife
Cameraman and producer Filipe DeAndrade shares the challenges and triumphs behind “Jaguar Beach.”
Clip: S44 E4 | 5:06
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Jaguar Beach
On Costa Rica’s Pacific coast, turtles and jaguars collide in unexpected ways.
Preview: S44 E4 | 0:30
Watch 9:43
Nature
The Pigeon Hustle: The Making Of
Go behind the camera with filmmakers of "The Pigeon Hustle."
Clip: S44 E3 | 9:43
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of The Pigeon Hustle
Uncover the secret world of New York and London’s resilient pigeon flocks.
Preview: S44 E3 | 0:30