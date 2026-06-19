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PBS News Hour

Brooks and Capehart on Trump’s low economic approval rating

Season 2026 Episode 126 | 10m 35s

David Brooks of The Atlantic and Jonathan Capehart of MS NOW join Amna Nawaz to discuss the week in politics, including the preliminary deal with Iran, President Trump’s record-low approval rating on the economy and some Republicans in Congress breaking with Trump.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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