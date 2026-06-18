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PBS News Hour

Markets and midterms pushed Trump to Iran deal, Doran says

Season 2026 Episode 125 | 5m 12s

To discuss the Republican reaction to President Trump's deal with Iran, Amna Nawaz spoke with Michael Doran, a former GOP foreign policy official. He was senior director for the Middle East on the National Security Council in the George W. Bush administration and is now at the Hudson Institute.

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