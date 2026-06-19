U.S. advances in World Cup after win against Australia

Extras
June 19, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Derrick Adams celebrates the joy of the Black American experience through art
How the Obama Presidential Center offers a new vision for presidential legacies
'Markets, munitions and midterms' pushed Trump to Iran deal, Michael Doran says
Injured Israeli soldier recounts experience on frontlines against Hezbollah
Critics fear new Tennessee law could cut off life-saving care for immigrant children
White House defends Iran agreement as U.S. lifts Strait of Hormuz blockade
News Wrap: Ukraine strikes major oil refinery near Moscow
June 18, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Andrew Lloyd Webber on the creative process behind his acclaimed musicals