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PBS News Hour

Artist celebrates the joy of the Black American experience

Season 2026 Episode 126 | 4m 56s

As the rainbow array outside Boston’s Institute of Contemporary Art suggests, artist Derrick Adams is accentuating the positive. He celebrates contemporary Black life and culture, depicting leisure, freedom and the pursuit of happiness. Jared Bowen of GBH Boston recently sat down with Adams for our arts and culture series, CANVAS.

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