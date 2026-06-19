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PBS News Hour

Obama Center offers a new vision for presidential legacies

Season 2026 Episode 126 | 6m 11s

The Obama Presidential Center is now open to the public in Chicago. Former President Obama says he does not want the center to feel like a shrine or a museum, but rather a representation of an American story still being written. Ali Rogin discusses what Obama is seeking to communicate through this new institution with Yale University historian Beverly Gage.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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