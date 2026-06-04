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PBS News Hour

Conservative Montana town pushes back after ICE arrest

Season 2026 Episode 115 | 5m 54s

In a northeastern corner of Montana sits the small town of Froid. Rural and deeply conservative, it backed President Trump during every one of his White House runs. But earlier this year, when federal immigration agents detained one of the town's longtime residents, this tight knit community pushed back. Montana PBS's Matt Standal reports.

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