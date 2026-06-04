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PBS News Hour

College graduates begin job search in a world changed by AI

Season 2026 Episode 115 | 8m 35s

We are in commencement season, when graduates look back on their accomplishments and look ahead to their future ambitions. But shifts in the economy and the anxiety around it are changing how this generation sees their prospects. Ali Rogin speaks with New York Times reporter Jodi Kantor about her book, "How to Start: Discovering Your Life's Work." It's part of our series, “Rethinking College.”

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
June 4, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
June 4, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E115 | 57:46
Watch 5:43
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: John Bolton to plead guilty to felony charge
News Wrap: Former Trump adviser John Bolton to plead guilty over classified information
Clip: S2026 E115 | 5:43
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PBS News Hour
Rep. Fitzpatrick on what's driving a wedge with Trump
Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick on what's driving a wedge between some Republicans and Trump
Clip: S2026 E115 | 6:17
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PBS News Hour
Conservative Montana town pushes back after ICE arrest
ICE arrest in a rural Montana town prompts a conservative community to take action
Clip: S2026 E115 | 5:54
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PBS News Hour
Trump's limits tested after some Republicans push back
Trump's limits are tested after some Republicans push back
Clip: S2026 E115 | 4:44
Watch 6:33
PBS News Hour
How Trump officials might gain control of research grants
New proposal would give Trump officials more control over scientific research grants
Clip: S2026 E115 | 6:33
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PBS News Hour
Musical phenom introduces an old instrument to new audiences
Musical phenom introduces an old instrument to new audiences
Clip: S2026 E115 | 7:55
Watch 5:24
PBS News Hour
Health workers struggle to contain Ebola outbreak
Health workers struggle to contain Ebola outbreak
Clip: S2026 E114 | 5:24
Watch 3:27
PBS News Hour
Noteworthy speeches from recent college graduations
Noteworthy speeches from recent college graduations
Clip: S2026 E114 | 3:27
Watch 6:00
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Ukraine strikes oil depot deep inside Russia
News Wrap: Ukraine strikes oil depot deep inside Russia
Clip: S2026 E114 | 6:00