Rep. Fitzpatrick on what's driving a wedge with Trump

Extras
June 4, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
News Wrap: Former Trump adviser John Bolton to plead guilty over classified information
ICE arrest in a rural Montana town prompts a conservative community to take action
College graduates begin their job search in a world being transformed by AI
Musical phenom introduces an old instrument to new audiences
New proposal would give Trump officials more control over scientific research grants
Trump's limits are tested after some Republicans push back
Iranian strikes set Kuwait's largest airport ablaze amid fragile ceasefire with the U.S.
Trump administration dismantles ambitious ocean monitoring program
'60 Minutes' in turmoil after longtime correspondent Scott Pelley is fired