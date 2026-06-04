How Trump officials might gain control of research grants

Extras
June 4, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
News Wrap: Former Trump adviser John Bolton to plead guilty over classified information
Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick on what's driving a wedge between some Republicans and Trump
ICE arrest in a rural Montana town prompts a conservative community to take action
Musical phenom introduces an old instrument to new audiences
College graduates begin their job search in a world being transformed by AI
Trump's limits are tested after some Republicans push back
Health workers struggle to contain Ebola outbreak
Noteworthy speeches from recent college graduations
News Wrap: Ukraine strikes oil depot deep inside Russia