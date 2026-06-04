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PBS News Hour

How Trump officials might gain control of research grants

Season 2026 Episode 115 | 6m 33s

The Trump administration is proposing a sweeping overhaul on how the federal government awards billions of dollars in research grants. But researchers say it could allow the administration to limit and exert more control over critical scientific research. Craig McLean, the former chief scientist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, joins William Brangham to discuss.

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Extras
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PBS News Hour
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June 4, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E115 | 57:46
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Trump's limits are tested after some Republicans push back
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Noteworthy speeches from recent college graduations
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PBS News Hour
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Clip: S2026 E114 | 6:00