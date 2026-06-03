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PBS News Hour

Trump administration cuts ambitious ocean monitoring program

Season 2026 Episode 114 | 5m 23s

Scientists across the country are expressing alarm as the Trump administration dismantles another tool for understanding how the planet is changing. More than 900 deep-sea ocean sensors will be pulled out of the Pacific and Atlantic oceans near Washington, Oregon, Alaska, North Carolina and Greenland. Researchers say these are critical ocean observation tools. William Brangham explains.

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