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PBS News Hour

Texas board mandates students read Bible stories

Season 2026 Episode 133 | 5m 52s

Passages from the Bible will now become required reading for public school students in Texas. The Republican-controlled state board of education approved the mandatory reading list on Friday, the first of its kind in the country. William Brangham discussed the new guidelines and how they came about with Jaden Edison, the public education reporter at The Texas Tribune.

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