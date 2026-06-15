Amy Walter and Jasmine Wright on war's impact on midterms

Extras
June 15, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Dermatologist explains benefits of newly approved sunscreen ingredient
How Israelis are responding to Trump's Iran peace plan
U.S.-Iran deal a 'strategic defeat' for Israel, Middle East expert says
Trump hails Iran deal as G7 summit begins in Europe
June 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
What the U.S. and Iran are demanding in the latest peace proposal
White House UFC event spotlights Trump’s decades-long partnership with Dana White
'Close doesn't count': Mideast experts assess potential U.S.-Iran agreement
Brooks and Capehart on the tradeoffs of a possible U.S.-Iran deal