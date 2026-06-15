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PBS News Hour

Dermatologist explains benefits of new sunscreen ingredient

Season 2026 Episode 122 | 5m 45s

For the first time in more than 25 years, the FDA has approved a new active ingredient for over-the-counter sunscreens. It clears the way for manufacturers to begin using bemotrizinol, or BEMT, an ingredient that's been used in Europe and Asia since the 1990s. Amna Nawaz discussed why this change took so long and what people should know about it with dermatologist Dr. Rachel Nazarian.

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