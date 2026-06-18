Americans welcoming World Cup fans from across the globe

Extras
June 18, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Andrew Lloyd Webber on the creative process behind his acclaimed musicals
Trump administration's reframing of Jan. 6 reignites accountability debate
'Markets, munitions and midterms' pushed Trump to Iran deal, Michael Doran says
Injured Israeli soldier recounts experience on frontlines against Hezbollah
Critics fear new Tennessee law could cut off life-saving care for immigrant children
June 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Trump wants 'control of everything,' GOP strategist says as Congress faces pressure
News Wrap: Tropical Storm Arthur brings flooding threat to Gulf Coast
U.S. officials reveal key terms of agreement to end Iran war